UrduPoint.com

Seven Drug Peddlers Held; Over 10 Kg Charras Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Seven drug peddlers held; over 10 kg charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Thursday arrested seven accused besides recovering over 10 kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that New Town police held Ijaz for having over two kg charras while Wah Cantt police rounded up a drug pusher namely Bashir Kiani with 2200 grams of charras.

Jatli police arrested Adnan for possessing 1650 grams of charras and Bani police netted Kamran for having 1200 grams of charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having drugs, he added. The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

28 minutes ago
 "Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

1 hour ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

2 hours ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

3 hours ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.