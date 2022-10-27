Seven drug peddlers held; over 10 kg charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Thursday arrested seven accused besides recovering over 10 kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that New Town police held Ijaz for having over two kg charras while Wah Cantt police rounded up a drug pusher namely Bashir Kiani with 2200 grams of charras.

Jatli police arrested Adnan for possessing 1650 grams of charras and Bani police netted Kamran for having 1200 grams of charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having drugs, he added. The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.