Seven drug peddlers held; over six kg charras recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Thursday arrested seven besides recovering over six kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Taxila police held Sher Afzal for having 2200 grams charras while another accused namely Irfan Ullah was rounded up for possessing 1260 grams charras.

Murree police in their operation held a drug pusher namely Zubair and recovered 1250 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars on recovery of charras and other items.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Nadeem Shehzad Bukhari had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.