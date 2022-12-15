UrduPoint.com

Seven Drug Peddlers Held; Over Six Kg Charras Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Seven drug peddlers held; over six kg charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Thursday arrested seven besides recovering over six kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Taxila police held Sher Afzal for having 2200 grams charras while another accused namely Irfan Ullah was rounded up for possessing 1260 grams charras.

Murree police in their operation held a drug pusher namely Zubair and recovered 1250 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars on recovery of charras and other items.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Nadeem Shehzad Bukhari had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila All From

Recent Stories

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

28 minutes ago
 Cryptocurrency 101 – How Can You Start Crypto Tr ..

Cryptocurrency 101 – How Can You Start Crypto Trading from Pakistan Using Bina ..

40 minutes ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.