Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Saturday arrested seven accused in an action against suspected drug peddlers besides recovering over 4,710 grams drugs from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police rounded up two female drug pushers and recovered 3,275 grams contraband (charras).

Mandra police held Shayan with 800 grams heroin. Westridge police rounded up Bilal for having 260 grams charras while Race Course police arrested, Ijaz, Moiz and Shoaib for possessing 650 grams charras.

The spokesperson informed that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.