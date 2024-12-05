Open Menu

Seven Drug Peddlers Held With 100 Bottles Liquor, Over 3.5 Kg Narcotics In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Seven drug peddlers held with 100 bottles liquor, over 3.5 kg narcotics in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested seven accused drug dealers and recovered 100 bottles liquor and over 3.5 kg narcotics from them here in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to police spokesman, the district police were making all out efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society.

As part of such efforts, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Sibtain Khan arrested drug dealer Muhammad Ali alias Noora Banochi son of Muhammad Mir Saeed Shah recovering 2145 grams of hashish and 445 grams of heroin from him.

Similarly, accused Saif Ullah son of Kastoor Khan was arrested with recovery of 330 grams of Ice, Ansar son of Nazakat with 375 grams of heroin, Akhtar son of Khuda bakhsh with 380 grams of Ice, Sana Ullah son of Sarfaraz with 275 grams of Ice while accused Safdar and Muhammad Danish with 100 bottles of liquor.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and launched further investigation.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Circle Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recogn ..

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

17 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

17 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

17 hours ago
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

17 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

17 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

17 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

17 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

17 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan