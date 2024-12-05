Seven Drug Peddlers Held With 100 Bottles Liquor, Over 3.5 Kg Narcotics In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested seven accused drug dealers and recovered 100 bottles liquor and over 3.5 kg narcotics from them here in the limits of Cantt police station.
According to police spokesman, the district police were making all out efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society.
As part of such efforts, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Sibtain Khan arrested drug dealer Muhammad Ali alias Noora Banochi son of Muhammad Mir Saeed Shah recovering 2145 grams of hashish and 445 grams of heroin from him.
Similarly, accused Saif Ullah son of Kastoor Khan was arrested with recovery of 330 grams of Ice, Ansar son of Nazakat with 375 grams of heroin, Akhtar son of Khuda bakhsh with 380 grams of Ice, Sana Ullah son of Sarfaraz with 275 grams of Ice while accused Safdar and Muhammad Danish with 100 bottles of liquor.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and launched further investigation.
APP/akt
