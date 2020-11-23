UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Seven drug peddlers held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers in the district, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 7 drug pushers and recovered 6.

420 kg Hashish, 170 liter liquor and 1 pistol of 30 bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Zeeshan, Bilal Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Zulfiqar Ali and Nasir.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Nasir From

Recent Stories

UAE Government Leaders Programme launches remote i ..

26 minutes ago

Defender Khalifa Al Hammadi pens new five-year dea ..

26 minutes ago

CDA to construct 100 public toilets in capital

7 minutes ago

CDA starts development work at sector I-15

7 minutes ago

Greece to Open COVID-19 Mobile Medical Unit in Hot ..

7 minutes ago

Paris Prosecutor to Look Into Arrest of Journalist ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.