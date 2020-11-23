Seven drug peddlers held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers in the district, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 7 drug pushers and recovered 6.

420 kg Hashish, 170 liter liquor and 1 pistol of 30 bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Zeeshan, Bilal Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Zulfiqar Ali and Nasir.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.