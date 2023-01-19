UrduPoint.com

Seven Drug Peddlers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders here on Thursday arrested seven besides recovering over 2.7 kg charras, two 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held Asif for having 1180 grams charras.

Rattaamral police rounded up Luqman for possessing 260 grams charras.

Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar, Race Course, and Gujar Khan police arrested Ghulam Abbas, Fayyaz and Haris for having 1310 grams charras and Ahsan Shafique and Husnain on recovery of two 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

The spokesperson informed that police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars arrested 37.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Nadeem Shehzad Bukhari had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

