Seven drug peddlers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven accused on recovery of over four kg of marijuana and 800 grams of Ice drug.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila, Naseerabad, Gujar Khan, Sadiqabad and Morgah police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and held drug pushers namely Luqman, Saleem, Sajid, Umair, Abdul Rehman, Zubair Zahoor and Zeeshan and recovered over four kg marijuana and 800 grams Ice drug from their possession.

Separate cases had been registered and further investigations were in process.

The City Police Officer(CPO) of Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.