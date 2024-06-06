Open Menu

Seven Drug Peddlers Netted

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Seven drug peddlers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested seven accused besides recovering over six kg charas and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held Asad for having 1060 grams charas and Fida for possessing 1380 grams charas.

Gungmandi police rounded up Farhad on recovery of 1230 grams charas, Yousaf with 600 grams charas and Imran for having 530 grams charas.

Chontra police arrested a drug peddler namely Irfan and recovered 1200 grams charas while Pirwadhai police netted Arshad with 800 grams charas.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila All From

Recent Stories

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

11 minutes ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

34 minutes ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

53 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

2 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

2 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

2 hours ago
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

7 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

16 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan