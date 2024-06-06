Seven drug peddlers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested seven accused besides recovering over six kg charas and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held Asad for having 1060 grams charas and Fida for possessing 1380 grams charas.

Gungmandi police rounded up Farhad on recovery of 1230 grams charas, Yousaf with 600 grams charas and Imran for having 530 grams charas.

Chontra police arrested a drug peddler namely Irfan and recovered 1200 grams charas while Pirwadhai police netted Arshad with 800 grams charas.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.