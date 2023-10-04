Seven drug peddlers netted with 10 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven accused on recovery of over 10 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Ahsan for having 1435 grams charras, Adil with 1420 grams charras and Yasir for possessing 1040 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police rounded up an accused namely Gultasab and recovered 2000 grams charras from his possession.

Rattaamral, Naseerabad, and Airport police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and seized 1600, 1250 and 1200 grams charras from the possession of Toseef, Yousaf and Shakeel.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.