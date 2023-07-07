Open Menu

Seven Drug Peddlers Netted With Over 7 Kg Charras

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven accused on recovery of over seven kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, New Town, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, and Race Course police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and held Farhan Khan, Sadam Khan, Zafar Khan, Sheikh Azhar, Saleem Khan, Mamoor Khan, and Wasif and recovered over seven kg charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.

