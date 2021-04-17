Seven drug pushers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested seven drug peddlers ,including a woman, and recovered 3Kg hashish and a pistol.

SP Model Town Dost Muhammad constituted a special police team comprising officials of Icchra police which conducted a raid and arrested Sohail, Saima Bibi, Ashar, Abbas, Kaleem , Hassan and Nasir. The police registered cases against them.

Meanwhile, Lohari Gate police arrested Ahmad and recovered 1,380gm hashish.