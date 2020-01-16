Seven drug pushers arrested, narcotics seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Bahawalpur police launched anti-narcotics operation and arrested seven drug pushers besides recovering narcotics from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf supervised anti-narcotics operation launched across the district.

He said that the police parties arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 458 liters liquor and over four kilograms hashish from their possession.

He said that a police party of PS Sadar arrested a suspect identified as Hassan and recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession.

He further said that a police team of PS Khairpur Tamewali nabbed a suspect identified as Murad and recovered 400 liters liquor from his possession.

In another police action, a suspect identified as Imtiaz was apprehended by Noshahra police. The police also recovered 28 liters liquor. PS Kotwali's team arrested drug pusher identified as Kashi and seized 1120 gram hashish.

A police party of PS Yazman arrested a suspect identified as Sarfaraz and recovered 1100 grams hashish from his possession while Head Rajkaan police arrested two accused and recovered 2250 grams hashish from their possession.

The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.