UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Drug Pushers Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Seven drug pushers arrested, narcotics seized

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Bahawalpur police launched anti-narcotics operation and arrested seven drug pushers besides recovering narcotics from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf supervised anti-narcotics operation launched across the district.

He said that the police parties arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 458 liters liquor and over four kilograms hashish from their possession.

He said that a police party of PS Sadar arrested a suspect identified as Hassan and recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession.

He further said that a police team of PS Khairpur Tamewali nabbed a suspect identified as Murad and recovered 400 liters liquor from his possession.

In another police action, a suspect identified as Imtiaz was apprehended by Noshahra police. The police also recovered 28 liters liquor. PS Kotwali's team arrested drug pusher identified as Kashi and seized 1120 gram hashish.

A police party of PS Yazman arrested a suspect identified as Sarfaraz and recovered 1100 grams hashish from his possession while Head Rajkaan police arrested two accused and recovered 2250 grams hashish from their possession.

The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali Yazman From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 January 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai will be the global hub for new ec ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

10 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.