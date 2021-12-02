seven drug pushers nabbed ,drugs recovered.

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers during crackdown and recovered a large quantity of drugs from their possessions.

Police station Kohna, Police station Jahania, Police station Kabeerwala Sadder and Police station Kacha Khoh launched a joint crackdown against drug dealers, Police sources revealed.

They claimed to netted seven dangerous drug dealers during the crackdown on Wednesday from their respective areas and recovered 4 kg drugs worth in millions of rupees from their possession.

Police registered the cases under vagrancy act and sent them into jail.