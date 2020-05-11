Seven DSPs promoted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Departmental Selection Board chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi Monday recommended promotion of seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) serving in various areas of the districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Departmental Selection board chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi Monday recommended promotion of seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) serving in various areas of the districts.

According to details, selection committee after due consideration of service and performance has promoted Bakht Zada, Amjad Ali, Arif Javaid, Amanullhah, Tariq Mehmood, Ejaz Ahmad and Abdus Sattar to the rank of Superintendent.

On the occasion, the IGP said that police force would be provided equal opportunities of promotion without any discrimination. He also urged police to perform duties abiding by highest standards of professionalism and dedication.