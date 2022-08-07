UrduPoint.com

Seven Elected Chairmen Demand Inquiry Against Corruption Mafia In Metropolitan Government

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :At least seven elected chairmen of Capital Metropolitan government on Sunday demanded an inquiry against posting of junior staff against the post of Principal in educational institutions and awarding a contract for holding festivals in Shalimar Garden.

In a joint compound seven chairmen named Wali Mohammad, Wahwa Khan, Akhunzada Zahidullah, Intizar Khalil, Ameerzada, Zahid Khan and Ayub Muawia alleged that Director General Local Government accompanied by Director East, Director Finance and Deputy Director Regulations were involved in violating existing laws and posted their favorites on leading positions.

Rupees one billion has been allocated for welfare activities only for Director General Capital Metropolitan while Rs 5 billion were given to eight elected Constituencies in the fiscal budget 2022-23 which was injustices with the people of Peshawar and demanded investigation in the matter on priority basis.

They also said that DG Metropolitan awarded the contract of Shamilar Garden for his personal gains, adding they said billions of rupees were spent for renovations of parks; however, all the existing parks in the city are in dilapidated conditions.

They demanded Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretary Local Government to immediately suspend the personnel involved in corruption and initiate departmental inquiry against them.

