Seven 'extortionists' Held In Crackdown In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:43 PM
Seven alleged extortionists were arrested during a crackdown, conducted by joint police teams of Seetal Mari, Mumtazabad and New Multan police stations here Tuesday
The action, led by SP Rabnawaz Tala, Secretary RTA Kamran Bukhari and CTO Huma Naseeb, was carried out at public transport routes at Vehari Chowk, Bahawalpur Chowk, Mumtazabad and Chowk Kumharan Wala areas.
Nabbed criminals were booked by different police stations soon after their arrest.
The arrested people were accused of minting money from buses and vans running through intra and inter-city routes. The drivers who refused to pay extortion money were either beaten up or their vehicles were damaged.
DC Amir Khatak said crackdown was launched on locals' complaints.