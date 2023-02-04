UrduPoint.com

Seven Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Officers Promoted

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) promoted seven Accounts Officers from scale 16 to 17 as Assistant Directors Accounts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) promoted seven Accounts Officers from scale 16 to 17 as Assistant Directors Accounts.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that Human Resources Department had issued notification in this regard after approval from the FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed.

Among the promoted officers include: Khalid Bin Rasheed, Muhammad Waqar Amir, MuhammadArshad Javaid, Dawood Sultan, Tahir Mehmood Butt, Muhammad Amjad of Chief FinancialOfficer FESCO Office and Muhammad Irfan of Project Director Construction Office.

