Seven Fake Candidates, Dy Superintendent Exam Centre Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 03:14 PM

Police Station Ghazi Ghat held seven fake candidates with Deputy Superintendent for allegedly helping out the students to cheat in physics paper of metric examination, They were arrested from examination center set up at Government Higher Secondary School, Ghazi Ghat when vigilance team visited examination center on Saturday

According to police, the held suspicious candidate identified as Muhammed Taymour who was taking Physics paper in the place of Muhammed Saqib with Roll No 254233.

Meanwhile, Taymour after catching red-handed pointed out towards others 6 fake candidates solving paper in connivance with deputy superintendent Ahmed Aziz.

The others 6 who were caught included Muhammed Tufail, Muhammad Riaz, Sagir Hussain, Abdur Raheem, Muhammad Siraj and Muhammad Dilawar.

They were found taking examination for Marwat Manzoor, Ramiz Raja, Wajid Hussain, Husnain Ghafoor, Muhammad Iqbal and Shah Jahan respectively.

Police Station Ghazi Ghat arrested all of the accused including the Deputy Superintendent on the spot.

They were booked on report of the examination centre Superintendent Nazeer Ahmed. Further investigation was underway.

