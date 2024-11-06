Seven fake 'passport agents' nabbed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Sargodha Police on Wednesday nabbed seven people who were looting innocent people by impersonating passport agents.

Police said here that a number of written complaints regarding fake passport agents were received.Acting on a tip-off,the team raided and nabbed Shafique, Aqeel, Ejaz, Javed, Mazhar, Shehzad and Aftab,besides registering cases against them.