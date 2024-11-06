Open Menu

Seven Fake 'passport Agents' Nabbed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Sargodha Police on Wednesday nabbed seven people who were looting innocent people by impersonating passport agents.

Police said here that a number of written complaints regarding fake passport agents were received.Acting on a tip-off,the team raided and nabbed Shafique, Aqeel, Ejaz, Javed, Mazhar, Shehzad and Aftab,besides registering cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha

