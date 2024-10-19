Seven Falcon Hunters Arrested Near Chenab River
Published October 19, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Wildlife Department special squad carried out an operation in riverine area of Chenab River in Chiniot are arrested seven individuals involved in falcon hunting.
A spokesperson for the department said on Saturday that the squad seized the captured falcon, nets, and other hunting equipment.
He said the hunters used to hunt falcons along the banks of Chenab River. The team raided a local camp and successfully detained suspects despite facing resistance during the operation.
A case was being registered against the hunters, including a local landlord, and wildlife protection teams were actively conducting operations across the province on a daily basis to safeguard wildlife.
