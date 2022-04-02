Seven family members get sick due to food poisoning

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 03:15 PM

The condition of seven people of same family went deteriorated due to food poisoning after consuming wedding meal in Basti Gharibabad of tehsil Alipur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The condition of seven people of same family went deteriorated due to food poisoning after consuming wedding meal in Basti Gharibabad of tehsil Alipur.

According to Rescue officials, the seven members of a family fell ill apparently after consuming the food in breakfast which they had brought from a wedding ceremony last night.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the affected people to Tehsil hospital Alpur after being their condition deteriorated, Tehsil hospital Alipur.

The seven victims identified as Asma, Nasreen, Kinza, Sidra, Haseena, Ismail and Shahzaib. The affected family was resident of Basti Gharibabad Tehsil Alipur.

