UrduPoint.com

Seven Family Members Perishes In Islamabad Car Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Seven family members perishes in Islamabad car crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Seven persons of a family died in Islamabad car crash near Bhara Kau, police said on Saturday.

Seven members of a family, including children, died in a tragic car crash in Islamabad because no one noticed them lying in a ravine overnight as rain poured down.

The family was returning from a wedding event late night on Friday when their car veered off the road near Bhara Kahu in Islamabad and fell in a ravine.

The accident left most of the occupants in the car severely wounded.

It was raining and the injured lay in the ravine all night, without any help as no one noticed them, a police official speculated.

The police received the first report at 8 am via a call at Rescue 15. When the rescuers arrived everyone in the car had died.

In the morning, some passersby noticed that dead bodies were lying there. After that, police were informed. The authorities arrived and so did the relatives of the victims.

The accident was caused by a slippery road during rain. Rescue teams shifted the bodies to the Polyclinic Hospital.

The dead included a mother Tahira and her four children Hamza, Minahil, Rabia, and Rimsha. Two other victims were identified as Shehnaz and Shumaila.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Islamabad Police Marriage Road Car Died Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

9 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

9 minutes ago
 Sheikh condemns terrorists' attack on security for ..

Sheikh condemns terrorists' attack on security forces

9 minutes ago
 Enhancing exports top priority of govt: Shaukat Ta ..

Enhancing exports top priority of govt: Shaukat Tarin

9 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

12 minutes ago
 Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations Leag ..

Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations League finals

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.