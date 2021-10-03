Seven family members perishes in Islamabad car crash

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Seven persons of a family died in Islamabad car crash near Bhara Kau, police said on Saturday.

Seven members of a family, including children, died in a tragic car crash in Islamabad because no one noticed them lying in a ravine overnight as rain poured down.

The family was returning from a wedding event late night on Friday when their car veered off the road near Bhara Kahu in Islamabad and fell in a ravine.

The accident left most of the occupants in the car severely wounded.

It was raining and the injured lay in the ravine all night, without any help as no one noticed them, a police official speculated.

The police received the first report at 8 am via a call at Rescue 15. When the rescuers arrived everyone in the car had died.

In the morning, some passersby noticed that dead bodies were lying there. After that, police were informed. The authorities arrived and so did the relatives of the victims.

The accident was caused by a slippery road during rain. Rescue teams shifted the bodies to the Polyclinic Hospital.

The dead included a mother Tahira and her four children Hamza, Minahil, Rabia, and Rimsha. Two other victims were identified as Shehnaz and Shumaila.