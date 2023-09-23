Seven farmers booked over water theft

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, during a crackdown against water theft, the task force raided Midh Ranja and its surrounding areas, and caught seven farmers for stealingwater from canals.

They were identified as Shahid, Faheem,Azam and others.