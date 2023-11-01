Open Menu

Seven Farmers Booked Over Water Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Seven farmers booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water

from canals here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, during a crackdown against water theft, the task force

raided Midh Ranja, Kot Miana, Naseerpur Kalan village and surrounding areas, and

caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals.

They were identified as Atta Muhammad, Altaf, Irfan, Bilal, Mazhar, Sarfraz and Iqbal Atta.

On a report of the irrigation officials, police registered cases against the water pilferers.

