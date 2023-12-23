Seven farmers booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals, here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, during a crackdown on water theft, the task force raided Midh Ranja, Kot Miana, Naseerpur Kalan village and surrounding areas, and caught farmers including Nadeem, Akhtar, Nawaz and others for stealing canal water.

Police have registered cases against the water pilferers.