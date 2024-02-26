Open Menu

Seven Farmers Booked Over Water Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Seven farmers booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,the task force team raided Midh Ranja,Kot Miana,Naseerpur Kalan village and surrounding areas and caught farmers including Nadeem,Akhtar,Nawaz and others for stealing canal water.

Police have registered cases against the water pilferers.

