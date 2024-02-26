Seven Farmers Booked Over Water Theft
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,the task force team raided Midh Ranja,Kot Miana,Naseerpur Kalan village and surrounding areas and caught farmers including Nadeem,Akhtar,Nawaz and others for stealing canal water.
Police have registered cases against the water pilferers.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI’s body completes consultation for formation of 15 to 20-member KP cabinet9 minutes ago
-
Citizens to get civic facilities by Excise deptt at Fatima Jinnah Park10 minutes ago
-
One killed, 39 injured as bus falls in gorge at Dir Lower10 minutes ago
-
PTI leader responsible for destroying innocent young minds: Mian Latif19 minutes ago
-
Building reduce to ashes as fire engulfs in Karachi19 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly25 minutes ago
-
LRH OPD to remain open on Saturday: Spokesman30 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today32 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Mitsui representative explore ways to increase investment40 minutes ago
-
Expert advises islooiites to increase water intake, stay away from green areas ahead of pollen seaso ..50 minutes ago
-
IIOJK civil society urges India to take steps for peaceful Kashmir solution59 minutes ago