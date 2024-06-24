Open Menu

Seven Farmers Booked Over Water Theft:

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, the team raided various villages of the district and caught seven farmers –Zafar,Younis,Mehmood,Awais,Khaliqdad,Ahmad Deen and Mumtaz for stealing water from canals.

Police registered cases against the water pilferers.

