Seven FESCO Employees Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Seven FESCO employees suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer Operation FESCO Muhammad Umar Lodhi suspended seven FESCO officials including two Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) on charge of negligence, delinquency and lethargy.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that among the suspenders included SDO Operation Chak Jhumra subdivision No.

1 Waqar Ahmad, SDO Operation Mamonkanjan subdivision Muhammad Ahad, Line Superintendent (LS) Civil Line subdivision Jhang Muhammad Arshad, LS-1` of Chenab Nagar subdivision Alam Sher, LS-II of Chiniot subdivision No.1 Mudassar Hussain and Line Man (LM-1) Muzammal Hussain and LS-II of Chiniot subdivision No.2 Muhammad Saeed.

These suspenders were directed to immediately report to the office of Additional Director General (CM), spokesman added.

