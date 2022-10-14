Seven filtration plants to be installed in DG Khan division

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta on Friday said that seven more water filtration plants would be installed in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

Addressing a meeting here, the commissioner said that a committee had been constituted to identify locations for installation of the water filtration plants, which would be sponsored by NGOs Musa Khan Foundation and Sun Crop.

The commissioner also directed the concerned to repair water supply pipelines.

Muhammad Latif Patafi from Musa Khan Foundation said that top priority would be the backward areas.

Initially, he said, it was decided to install the filtration plants in Masoomabad, Sadiqabad, Shaker Town, Chongi Dambra, Shah Sikandar Road Norangabad and Sarwar Colony.

Hanif Patafi said that exactly 11 filtration plants were already working in the city under the supervision of Musa Khan Foundation, named after his father.

SE Public Health Jawad Kaleem, Director Development Rana Obaid Al Rasheed, XEN Public Health Adnan Naseem, Sub Engineer Muhammad Afzal Jatoi and other officers were present in the meeting.