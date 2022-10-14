UrduPoint.com

Seven Filtration Plants To Be Installed In DG Khan Division

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Seven filtration plants to be installed in DG Khan division

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta on Friday said that seven more water filtration plants would be installed in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

Addressing a meeting here, the commissioner said that a committee had been constituted to identify locations for installation of the water filtration plants, which would be sponsored by NGOs Musa Khan Foundation and Sun Crop.

The commissioner also directed the concerned to repair water supply pipelines.

Muhammad Latif Patafi from Musa Khan Foundation said that top priority would be the backward areas.

Initially, he said, it was decided to install the filtration plants in Masoomabad, Sadiqabad, Shaker Town, Chongi Dambra, Shah Sikandar Road Norangabad and Sarwar Colony.

Hanif Patafi said that exactly 11 filtration plants were already working in the city under the supervision of Musa Khan Foundation, named after his father.

SE Public Health Jawad Kaleem, Director Development Rana Obaid Al Rasheed, XEN Public Health Adnan Naseem, Sub Engineer Muhammad Afzal Jatoi and other officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Water Road Dera Ghazi Khan Sadiqabad Jatoi From Top

Recent Stories

Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

19 minutes ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

28 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

35 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.