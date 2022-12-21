UrduPoint.com

Seven Filtration Plants To Be Installed In DG Khan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Seven filtration plants to be installed in DG Khan division

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta on Wednesday said about seven new filtration plants would be installed in Dera Ghazi Khan division in near future.

Addressing a meeting arranged here, he informed that a committee was constituted to identify places for the installation.

The plants would be installed through donations from NGOs, Musa Khan Foundation and Sun Crop.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Latif Patafi from Musa Khan Foundation said that the focus of the plants' installation was to uplift under-developed regions.

He said initially the plants would be installed at Masoomabad, Sadiqabad, Shaker Town, Chongi Dambra, Shah Sikandar Road Norangabad and Sarwar Colony.

Hanif Patafi said that exactly 11 filtration plants in the city were already operating under the supervision of Musa Khan Foundation.

The commissioner also directed to repair water supply pipeline of the local municipal corporation.

SE Public Health Jawad Kaleem, Director Development Rana Obaid Al Rasheed, XEN Public Health Adnan Naseem, Sub Engineer Muhammad Afzal Jatoi and other officers were also present in the meeting.

