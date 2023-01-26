UrduPoint.com

Seven Food Outlets, Eight Milk Carrying Vehicles Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on seven food points and eight milk carrying vehicles over various violations in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (operation) PFA Shahbaz Sarwar, inspected different shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 117,000 on seven food points.

Meanwhile, food safety teams also imposed fine of Rs 33,000 to eight sub-standard milk carrying vehicles over adulteration.

PFA teams also discarded 150 litres of contaminated milk, 31 litres cold drinks, 18 litres oil and 8 kg cream during the inspection.

As many as 57 notices were issued to food points over violations and for improving hygienic standards of food items at their outlets.

