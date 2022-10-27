Seven food outlets fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed a fine on seven food outlets over violation of rules in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, besides imposing Rs 73,000 fine on seven owners of eateries due to poor hygeine, incomplete medical certification, sub-standard milk storage and ignoring previous notices issued by the authority.

Meanwhile, a team also shut down the production of a hotel over poor arrangementswhile notices to 47 food points were also issued over violation of rules.