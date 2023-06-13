UrduPoint.com

Seven Food Outlets Fined

Published June 13, 2023

Seven food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fines on seven food points and two milk suppliers over violation of the authority's rules in the division.

According to a press release issued by the PFA, food safety teams checked various food units in the division and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on seven food outlets.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams also checked 12 vehicles carrying 29,400 liters of milk at entry routes of the city and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on two milk-suppliersfor using unhygienic ingredients.

As many as 96 warning notices were also issued to food outlets.

