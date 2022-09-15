Seven food points fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on seven food points over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Additional director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 119,000 to seven food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the team discarded 20-litres unhygienic oil, 5-kg sweets and dozens of packets of expired spices while notices were issued to 53 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.