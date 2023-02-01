Seven food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fine on seven food points for violating rules.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams under the supervision of Deputy Director Shahbaz Sarwar conducted raids at seven food outlets in the division and imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and ignoring previous notices.

Meanwhile, the team also put a ban on the production of three food units over violation.

As many as 49 notices were issued to owners of food points for selling substandard andunhygienic food.