Seven Fruit Orchards to be established at Quaid-e-Azam University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency Government of Pakistan and Horticulture Cell QAU will establish 7 Fruit Orchards at its premises.

The orchards will be established at the various sites, identified by QAU administration. The plants of citrus, olive, guava, apricot and other fruits will be planted separately in each orchard.

Earlier, under week long Monsoon Plantation drive 2020 plants were planted at various sites of the University including new pedestrian from Hostel 5 to admin block, National Institute of Pakistan Studies(NIPS), National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) while newly constructed boys and girls hostels, C and D type colonies, affiliated colleges and other sites will also be covered.

Like previous years, under Green and Clean Pakistan Campaign, Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association, in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency, Government of Pakistan, Directorates of Estate Management and Student Affairs QAU Islamabad, launched plantation drive last week through which more than three thousand plants would be planted at QAU campus at its affiliated Colleges across Federal capital.

The ten days long plantation drive was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah along with Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General Environmental Protection Agency, members of QAU Syndicate, faculty, employees and senior members of QAU Alumni Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor appreciated two decades long contribution of Quaid-I-Azam University Alumni Association for its alma mater. He emphasised over active participation in making Pakistan green and clean individually and collectively.

He said that the massive tree plantation would further add to the natural scenic beauty of Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad.