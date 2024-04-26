Seven fuel agencies sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Seven fuel agencies were sealed for decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petroleum

products in various areas of the city on Friday.

According to official sources, Civil Defence teams visited markets and bazaars of the city and

found that Ahmad Sher, Waseem, Shujaat islam, Arbaz Ahmad, Ali Zulqarnain, Hammad Hassan

and Muhammad Mohsin were involved in decanting.

Cases were registered against the violators.