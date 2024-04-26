Seven Fuel Agencies Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Seven fuel agencies were sealed for decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petroleum
products in various areas of the city on Friday.
According to official sources, Civil Defence teams visited markets and bazaars of the city and
found that Ahmad Sher, Waseem, Shujaat islam, Arbaz Ahmad, Ali Zulqarnain, Hammad Hassan
and Muhammad Mohsin were involved in decanting.
Cases were registered against the violators.
