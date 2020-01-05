Seven gamblers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Police on Sunday arrested seven alleged gamblers in Mohallah Samanabad in the jurisdiction of Rangpura Police Station.

According to the details, the police raided a house and arrested Ehsan, Usman, Nadeem, Ameen, Saad, Rifque and Naeem on gambling charges.

Police also recovered Rs 20,500 stake money and registered a case against them.