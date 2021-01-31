Seven gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested seven gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 13,440 and 6 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman on Sunday.

During raid, Pir wadhi police arrested seven gamblers, who were identified as Qaiser Arif, Waqas Pal, Imran Masih, Mohammad Nasir and Babar Nadeem.

The police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal praised the police team for arresting the anti social elements adding that operations against gamblers must be continued.