Seven gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 16,270, 03 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police conducted raid and arrested those gamblers who were identified as Aqeel, Waqas, Lal Khan, Ashfaq, Majid and Jameel.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team said that gambling is the root of all evils. Such elements involved in anti social activities cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.