Seven gamblers arrested during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered cash amount Rs 24,000, 06 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhai police carried out raid and held gamblers who were identified as Raheel, Javed, Adnan, Waseem, Zeeshan and Shahzad and recovered bet money Rs 12,500, 06 mobile phones from their custody.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police nabbed Usman and recovered cash amount Rs 11,500 and slips of different numbers from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that gambling was root cause of other crimes.

Strict action will be continued against such elements without any discrimination, they said.