Seven gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs 36,000, 08 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police conducted crackdown and apprehended those gamblers who were identified Khudadad, Khurshid, Hamid, Waheed, Abdul Qadoos, Sajid and Juma Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation has been started.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils, action against gamblers will be continued.