Seven gamblers arrested in bahawalpur

The police have arrested seven alleged gamblers in Uch Sharif by recovering cards and cash from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested seven alleged gamblers in Uch Sharif by recovering cards and cash from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of Uch Sharif Police Station raided a place and took seven alleged gamblers into custody.

The accused were identified as Rafeeq, Kashif, Umer, Habib, Ata, Hussain and Munawar.

The police recovered playing cards and cash worth Rs 7,350 from their possession. Uch Sharif police have registered a case against the accused.