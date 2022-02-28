UrduPoint.com

Seven Gamblers Arrested In Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Seven gamblers arrested in crackdown

Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 117,000, 6 mobile phones and valuables from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 117,000, 6 mobile phones and valuables from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Civil Lines Police conducted raid and arrested gamblers identified as Rafiq, Jameel, Abid, Riaz, Amjad, Nabil and Parvez.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams said that gambling was the root cause of other evils.

CPO made it clear that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.

Related Topics

Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

CTD arrests target killer affiliated with religiou ..

CTD arrests target killer affiliated with religious party

1 minute ago
 Consultative session under UNDP suggest women part ..

Consultative session under UNDP suggest women participation in policy making

1 minute ago
 Drug sellers awarded seven years imprisonment in s ..

Drug sellers awarded seven years imprisonment in separate cases

1 minute ago
 All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship ..

All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship concludes

1 minute ago
 HESCO appoints Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan as Chief Opera ..

HESCO appoints Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan as Chief Operating Officer

2 minutes ago
 Fuel prices in int'l market directly impact monthl ..

Fuel prices in int'l market directly impact monthly FCA: MoE

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>