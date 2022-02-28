Seven gamblers arrested in crackdown

Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 117,000, 6 mobile phones and valuables from their possession, informed police spokesman

During course of action, Civil Lines Police conducted raid and arrested gamblers identified as Rafiq, Jameel, Abid, Riaz, Amjad, Nabil and Parvez.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams said that gambling was the root cause of other evils.

CPO made it clear that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.