Seven gamblers arrested in Layyah

LAYYAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Layyah police claimed arrest of seven gamblers and recovery of Rs108,100 stake money from their possession.

According to police sources, a police team raided gambling den and arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs108,100 cash,10 mobile phones and two motorcycles.

Similarly, the police stations Kot Sultan and police station Karor during raids arrested three proclaimed offenders and two drug pushers.

During another raid police also recovered over 1.5 kilogram charas and one pistol from the possession anti-social elements.