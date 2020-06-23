UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Gamblers Arrested In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:25 PM

Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

Police on Tuesday arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 15,300 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 15,300 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Banni police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested seven gamblers namely Ahsan Ali, Ijaz, Abbas Ahmed, Nabeel, Yasir, Shahid and Muhammad Afzal as they were betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Nabeel Money From

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s ..

28 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

40 minutes ago

IOK traders, transporters to oppose any move to op ..

9 seconds ago

Cambodian Prime Minister to attend virtual ASEAN s ..

11 seconds ago

18 members of same family test positive for COVID- ..

12 seconds ago

Russian COVID-19 cases up 7,425 to 599,705

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.