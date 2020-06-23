Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

Police on Tuesday arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 15,300 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 15,300 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Banni police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested seven gamblers namely Ahsan Ali, Ijaz, Abbas Ahmed, Nabeel, Yasir, Shahid and Muhammad Afzal as they were betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.