Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements here on Friday Police have arrested seven alleged gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs. 16110, 4 mobile phones, 4 motorcycles and other valuables items from their possession.

According to police, Perwadhai Police station while acting on a tip off apprehended seven gamblers identified as Asad Bashir, Malik Faizan, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Rizwan, Farhad Khan, Umer Khan and Muhammad Saqlain when they were busy in activities of gambling.

Police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements.