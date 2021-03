Seven gamblers arrested in sargodha

Police on Friday arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.

Police sources said that Urban area police team conducted a raid at Kamboh colony and arrested seven gamblers who were busy in playing cards,beside recovered Rs.

100,500 bet money.

They were identified as-Muhammad Shafique,Muhammad Nafees,Zahoor Ahmed,Muhammad Bashir,Asif Ali,Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Umar.

Separate cases were registered against them under gambling-act.