Seven Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:54 PM

Seven gamblers arrested in sargodha

The police on Friday arrested seven gamblers and recovered money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested seven gamblers and recovered money from their possession.

The police said policemen conducted a raid at Tahli chowk and arrested the gamblers and recovered Rs 17,000.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Shahbaz, Samiullah, Muhammad Yasir,Obaidullah,Shahraiz Haider and Muhammad Usman.

Separate cases were registered against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

