Seven Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up seven gamblers, besides bet money amounting to Rs. 8,340 and 5 mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Cantt Police while acting on a tip off conducted raid in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested seven gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Adnan Ahmed, Muhammad Ameen, Khaliqdad,Muhammad Wasim, Shamsh Tabreez, Adnan Aftab and Zubair Sarwar. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

More Stories From Pakistan

